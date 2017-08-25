America's top 10 list of dog names

America's top 10 list of dog namesPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Love The Tri donates 4 months of profits to Tri-Cities Cancer Center
Love The Tri donates 4 months of profits to Tri-Cities Cancer Center
Today, the non-profit, all-local clothing brand Love The Tri made a huge donation to their charity of choice, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.More >>
Today, the non-profit, all-local clothing brand Love The Tri made a huge donation to their charity of choice, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.More >>
Richland councilwoman pays 2 years of delinquent taxes nearing re-election
Richland councilwoman pays 2 years of delinquent taxes nearing re-election
We've been investigating claims that a Richland City Council member was more than two years delinquent on paying her property taxes.More >>
We've been investigating claims that a Richland City Council member was more than two years delinquent on paying her property taxes.More >>
Deputies arrest person of interest in shooting
Deputies arrest person of interest in shooting
The person of interest in the shooting of Mariah Coronado is now in the Benton County Jail.More >>
The person of interest in the shooting of Mariah Coronado is now in the Benton County Jail.More >>
Police arrest suspect while investigating vehicle prowls
Police arrest suspect while investigating vehicle prowls
Richland Police are reminding you to lock your doors after arresting a suspect that could be related to vehicle prowls.More >>
Richland Police are reminding you to lock your doors after arresting a suspect that could be related to vehicle prowls.More >>
Woman arrested after hitting multiple cars and leading officers on chase
Woman arrested after hitting multiple cars and leading officers on chase
Kennewick Police are still investigating after a Richland woman drove into multiple cars in a neighborhood before leading officers on a chase.More >>
Kennewick Police are still investigating after a Richland woman drove into multiple cars in a neighborhood before leading officers on a chase.More >>
45-year-old Hermiston man dies after losing control of truck
45-year-old Hermiston man dies after losing control of truck
Washington State Patrol is still investigating after a fatal accident just south of Kennewick.More >>
Washington State Patrol is still investigating after a fatal accident just south of Kennewick.More >>
Scammers using scare tactics on locals
Scammers using scare tactics on locals
If you've received a call lately from someone asking for money and claiming to be from the police, you may have been a part of a phone scam.More >>
If you've received a call lately from someone asking for money and claiming to be from the police, you may have been a part of a phone scam.More >>
Five people hailed as heroes after rescuing man from burning car
Five people hailed as heroes after rescuing man from burning car
Five people are being hailed as heroes tonight, after pulling an 81-year-old man from his burning car.More >>
Five people are being hailed as heroes tonight, after pulling an 81-year-old man from his burning car.More >>
Solution underway for stench in Stanfield caused by dog food plant
Solution underway for stench in Stanfield caused by dog food plant
If you've driven through Stanfield at all the last few months, there's no doubt you've caught a whiff of the smell lingering throughout town from the 3-D IdaPro potato processing plant.More >>
If you've driven through Stanfield at all the last few months, there's no doubt you've caught a whiff of the smell lingering throughout town from the 3-D IdaPro potato processing plant.More >>
Oregon wildlife officials authorize killing of two wolves
Oregon wildlife officials authorize killing of two wolves
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of two wolves from a pack in northeastern Oregon.More >>
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of two wolves from a pack in northeastern Oregon.More >>