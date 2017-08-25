Richland councilwoman pays 2 years of delinquent taxes nearing re-election

RICHLAND, WA - We've been investigating claims that a Richland City Council member was more than two years delinquent on paying her property taxes. A Richland resident sent us an email asking if we'd look into it, so we did.

The City Council member in question is Dori Luzzo Gilmour, who was elected to the council in 2015.

We first got the messages last week, so reporter Rex Carlin reached out to the City of Richland last Friday and the Benton County Treasurer's Office this week to get more information.

Through public records, it did show she hadn't paid property taxes for 2015, 2016, or 2017.

On Wednesday, just two days ago, Rex stopped by the treasurer's office. When they ran council member Luzzo Gilmour's parcel number, they pulled up a receipt showing payment to the county for more than $5,000...covering what she owed for 2015 and 2016.

The date of the receipt was marked for August 23, the same day Rex went into the treasurer's office.

Both the deputy treasurer and the treasurer confirmed to Rex the date marked on the receipt is the date of payment, so having that knowledge, council member Luzzo Gilmour paid her property taxes just five days after Rex first contacted the City of Richland.

Included in that $5,000 she hadn't paid was almost $1,300 in taxes and penalty fees to the City of Richland - the city she represents - and more than $2,000 in taxes and penalty fees to Richland School District.

Rex has reached out to Luzzo Gilmour several times and hasn't gotten a response yet, but we will update this story as soon as we get any more information.

Luzzo Gilmour's current term expires at the end of the year and she is running for re-election this fall.