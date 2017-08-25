Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in YakimaPosted: Updated:
Hometown Proud
Hometown Proud: Yakima's classic, the Stop And Go Drive-In
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Veronica Padilla checked out a drive-in that has been growing along with the community.
Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in Yakima
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon visited a brewery in Yakima that specializes in cider.
Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.
Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.
Hometown Proud: The history of our own Kennewick station
For Kennewick's segment of Hometown Proud - and at the request of some of our viewers - we looked into the history of our station at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.
Hometown Proud: Sweets to eat at Tsp Bakeshop
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky checked out a sweet shop in West Richland.
New STEAM middle school in West Richland nearing completion
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky decided to check out the progress of Leona Libby Middle School in West Richland.
Hometown Proud: A unique distillery called Black Heron Spirits
For this week's Hometown Proud, we went just a hop, skip, and a jump away to West Richland.
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
Hometown Proud: Stop And Go Drive-In
Teacher inspires through pennants
Powerball now has an app
Toppenish fire deals $1 million in damage
Granger police chief retires
Yakima man sentenced to 30 years in murder-for-hire case
A Yakima man will spend the next 30 years in jail after being found guilty in a murder-for-hire case.More >>
Suspect leads deputies and police on high speed chase
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who led them on a high speed chase.More >>
One dead, one injured after I-90 fire causes 4-car crash
At around 10:42 a.m., four vehicles traveling eastbound on I-90 were affected by nearby wildfire smoke and got into a four-car pileup. One person is dead.More >>
Zillah teacher encourages success with almost 400 pennants
Today was the first day of classes at Zillah High School.More >>
Public works building fire in Toppenish causes estimated $1 million in damage
This afternoon, a fire broke out at a public works building in Toppenish.More >>
Granger police chief steps down after making agreement with City
After more than a year and a half, the uncertainty and controversy surrounding Granger Police Chief Robert Perales is finally over.More >>
Two dead after fiery crash near Naches
Highway 12 is back open at milepost 190 near Naches after an accident forced it to close for a few hours.More >>
Selah School District hosts their annual Kindergarten Round-Up
School kids across our region are enjoying their last days of summer vacation, but for kids in kindergarten, the idea of school may be scary.More >>
Yakima City Council study session covers adding new parking meters
At today's Yakima City Council study session, it was decided that two proposals will be put together in regard to downtown parking; one of them about using parking meters.More >>
Family of 9 rescued off the Yakima River
Kittitas County Sheriff's River Rescue and a member from Red's Fly Shop responded to a rafting accident involving a family of 9, ranging in age from 2-year-old Jaden Li to the 80-year-old grandparents Ling and Jin Li.More >>
