Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in Yakima

Posted by Gilbert Magallon, Reporter
YAKIMA, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon visited a brewery in Yakima that specializes in cider.

What happens when you take Washington's most precious fruit - the apple - and combine it with Yakima's craft beverage scene? You get Tieton Cider Works.

For nine years, they've been making an impact in our area and in 14 states across the country. Before there was cider, however, there was a farm.

"We started in Tieton, we have a farm in Tieton and that's where the farm is," said Marcus Robert, cider maker and operations manager. "We were actually producing up in Tieton in a little farm shed before we moved down into Yakima."

It all started in 2008, when Harmony Farms decided to plant cider apples.

"We didn't really realize at that time how big it was going to get; we didn't think we were ever going to get more than a thousand cases a year," said Robert.

Today, they make 100,000 cases of cider a year, which is about two million pounds of fruit. All the cider-making magic happens in Yakima.

Tieton Cider Works has 20 different flavors. Like the fruit that makes it, some ciders are available year-round and some are seasonal.

"The Wild Washington Apple Cider is our flagship," said Fred Lopez, cider bar manager. "We've been making this for years, very much an American style, we use some heirloom."

Whether it's in a can, bottle, or on tap, Tieton Cider Works is honored to provide people with a taste of Yakima and the valley.

"I think we should be very proud of what our community can offer the rest of the country really," said Robert.

