Love The Tri donates 4 months of profits to Tri-Cities Cancer Center

TRI-CITIES, WA - Today, the non-profit, all-local clothing brand Love The Tri made a huge donation to their charity of choice, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

Love The Tri donated a total of $6,385. Mike Denslow, the man behind the clothing company, gave their profits earned from April to July, and this money is going to do some great things.

Today they were at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center to present the check and to sell more of their shirts and hats to contribute to the donation.

This money will be going towards a lot of the cancer center's free screenings, including ones for skin, breast, and cervical cancer.

Love The Tri has also donated profits to the Boys and Girls Club and the Domestic Violence Services. They say as long as the community keeps supporting them, they'll keep supporting local charities.

Reporter Karly Tinsley spoke with Elizabeth McLaughlin, the foundations director of the cancer center, and she says this money is going to help save lives.

"That's a tremendous amount of money that's going to help a lot of people, our friends our neighbors people in our community, helping out family members providing free screenings," McLaughlin said. "It's a really big deal. They made a huge difference to make sure that no one in our community fights cancer alone."

McLaughlin encourages people to continue to go out and get some Love The Tri gear to help the next charity that the company picks.

If you want to contribute to the next donation, you can purchase some shirts or hats at areas like Greenies and the Kadlec and Lourdes gift shops, or you can go online to their website at lovethetri.com.