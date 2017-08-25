New digs for New Horizons Alternative School

PASCO, WA - A new home for New Horizons. Pasco School District's alternative school is ready to open its doors to students next week, and they'll be impressed by the accommodations.

The school looks great; the building is actually an old CH2M building on CBC's campus, but they've completely renovated the inside...and it's pretty incredible.

Convertible teaching space, daycare facilities, new art and science facilities...New Horizons High School has some of everything now in an age of high-level technology.

But it's beyond just looks and cool technology for these students.

It's about safety and security, and making sure these at-risk students succeed in school.

"Just knowing that there is a warm, safe place where we have a fully stocked food pantry by Second Harvest, or if we have a diaper bank, or even our child care facilities, and those educational opportunities, those students can see where their future is going and things are a lot brighter for them," said Michelle Smith, a teacher.

Smith says for these at-risk students, confidence is a big deal, and these new facilities reinforce the commitment the district is making to help these kids succeed.

New Horizons expects to start the school year with about 250 students walking through the doors next week, although the number does fluctuate throughout the school year.