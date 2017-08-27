Car fire declared case of arson

KENNEWICK, WA.-- We're learning new details on the car fire that happened off of Columbia Park Drive on Saturday night. The call came in to KPD just before 10 PM for the burning car, which was at the Edison Street boat launch. The car was completely destroyed in the flames.

However, as we learned from speaking with Pasco Police Sgt. Brad Gregory, that car was actually stolen from the 900 block of Agate Street in Pasco. He also said that Kennewick Police determined it to be a case of arson, and they had a suspect in mind. However, the suspect provided an alibi, leading KPD to search for other leads.

If you know anything about this case, you can call Kennewick police at 628-0333.