Drunk driver crashes into house

WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- One woman is thankfully okay after a very scary wake-up Sunday morning.

Around 5 AM, West Richland Police were called to a house on the intersection of Hummingbird Lane and South Highland Boulevard after a drunk driver flew a curb, and rammed the home. He was arrested on scene.

We spoke with one of the homeowners, who said that his wife was asleep in bed, which was along the wall that the car hit.

He was sitting in the living room watching coverage of Hurricane Harvey. He said he's grateful that he and his wife, and even the driver of the car, are okay.

He also told us that, for him, watching hurricane coverage put things in perspective, and that things could always be worse.