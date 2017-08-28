Police investigating early morning drive-by shooting

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are still trying to identify the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Officers tell us two men started fighting at the Economart near Oregon Avenue and East Lewis Street.

They say one of the men got in a green Dodge pick up and drove off, then came back around and fired a gun at the other man's car. Officers are still trying to figure out who the men are and if they knew each other.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.