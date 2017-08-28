Suspect steals BMW at gunpoint

This is a car similar to the one that was stolen.

MESA, WA - Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man wearing a mask who took a BMW at gunpoint.

They say around midnight a couple driving south on Glade pulled over near Russell Road. They tell police a white Honda Civic pulled up and a man with a mask ran over, pointed a gun, and told them to get out of the 2014 535i. He then got into the car and followed the Civic.

The BMW is charcoal gray with tinted windows with a license plate number of BEK8057.

If you see the car or know anything call 911.