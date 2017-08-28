State mobilization authorized for Hill Fire Complex

POMEROY, WA - The Hill Fire is now 100 percent contained. Firefighters remain on scene watching for hot spots and flare ups. State demobilization started this afternoon.

The Knot Grass Fire is 150 acres, and the Hill Fire is 130 acres. All evacuation orders have been lifted.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

POMEROY, WA - Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste has authorized state mobilization for the Hill Fire Complex burning near Pomeroy in Garfield County.

The complex consists of the Hill Fire which started just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon. It has burned about 28 acres and is threatening about 20 homes in the area. The second fire is the Knotgrass Ridge Fire which started just after 1:00 Sunday afternoon. This one has burned about 150 acres. The cause of both fires is under investigation.

Both fires are burning grass and brush in the area.

Specialists have ordered two wild land strike teams. The fire will be managed by a Type 4 Incident Management Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Camp Murray is activated to a Level 2 to coordinate help for the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office is on the way to the scene to coordinate the additional help.