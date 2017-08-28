Residents detain burglar until police get on scene

KENNEWICK, WA - A 46-year-old man is in the Benton County Jail after trying to break into a house.

Homeonwers called police just before 5:00 Monday morning saying someone was trying to break into their house on the 900 Block of 17th Ave. The residents allegedly found Jeffery Scott Stanton inside looking through drawers.

The residents were able to keep Stanton there until the officers got on scene.

He's now facing residential burglary charges.