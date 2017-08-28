How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

TEXAS-- If you are looking for ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, here is a list we have found so far:

-Red Cross: 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) or text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?campname=Harvey&campmedium=aspot

-Salvation Army 1 (800) SAL-ARMY (725-2769)

helpsavarmy.org or http://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/stories/Salvation-Army-Accepting-Donations-to-Help-With-Hurricane-Harvey-441754513.html

-Donate Blood, Carter BloodCare 1 (877) 571-1000 or text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999

http://www.nbcdfw.com/news/health/Blood-Supply-Preparation-For-Harvey-441757363.html

We Are Blood

https://weareblood.org/

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

https://www.donatingforlife.org/index.cfm?group=home

-Clothing, supplies to victims: Trusted World

https://trustedworld.org/hurricane-harvey-relief/

-Help pets involved, SPCA of Texas

https://www.spca.org/gift

Humane Society

http://www.humanesociety.org/?referrer=https://t.co/ERGqcs0ANw?referrer=https://www.yahoo.com/

-JJ Watt starts fundraiser for Harvey victims

https://www.youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053

-Local food banks

https://www.feedingtexas.org/

-AirBNB Urgent Accomodations

https://www.airbnb.com/disaster/hurricaneharveyevacuees