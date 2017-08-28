Teen shot in the head is expected to survive

KENNEWICK, WA (AP) - A teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot in the head in Kennewick.

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday during a disturbance in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

Kennewick Police say one or more suspects fired at the vehicle the boy was in.

Medical staff indicated the wound was minor and that he is expected to survive.

As the vehicle drove away from the gunfire, it struck another vehicle nearby.

No additional details are available.