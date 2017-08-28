WSU Master Gardeners to build more food gardens

KENNEWICK, WA - The WSU Master Gardeners are preparing to build more food gardens for low-income and disadvantaged persons. These gardens will provide fresh garden produce to persons in need throughout Benton and Franklin Counties.

These food gardens are being funded by the second year of a grant from United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties. Master Gardeners are teamed with Second Harvest Northwest on this grant. This program is called “Build A Bed To Feed A Family.”

Master Gardeners are requesting proposals from garden sponsors, who will provide the land and water; and then recruit, organize and support their gardeners. Garden sponsors could be charitable organizations, social service organizations, governmental agencies, churches, schools, housing complex managers or any other organizations willing to sponsor a food garden for a group of low-income or disadvantaged persons. Requests from individual gardeners will not be accepted.

Potential garden sponsors should contact WSU Extension to obtain an application at 7102 W. Okanogan Place, Suite 102 in Kennewick. They can call 509-735-3551, or email Eileen.hewitt@co.benton.wa.us to obtain the application and more information.

Proposals are due August 31, 2017. Garden construction will occur either this fall or next spring. Gardeners should start enjoying their harvests by next summer