Regional Health brings world-class cardiac specialists to the Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, WA – Yakima is known for the quality of its cardiac physicians and local cardiac care. Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center has long been hailed as Yakima’s “heart hospital”—the only local hospital offering both elective and emergency cardiac catheterization procedures and the region’s only open-heart surgery program. Now Regional Health is taking cardiac care in the Yakima Valley to new heights.

“We have excellent cardiologists here in the Yakima area,” says John Gallagher, President and CEO of Regional Health, the parent company of Sunnyside Community Hospital & Clinics and (pending acquisition) Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center and Toppenish Community Hospital. “But now we want to combine the knowledge and skill of our local providers with physicians who have trained in new innovative cardiac programs throughout the world”

The idea of building partnerships that balance new techniques and skills with tried and true training and procedures is one of the hallmarks of Regional Health’s new innovative model of care. This philosophy is demonstrated in cardiac services, with Regional Health recently hiring five new cardiac specialists. James Kneller, MD, is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine. He specializes in heart rhythm disorders and cardiac implant devices (pacemakers and AICDs)—working with both BIOTRONIK and Medtronic devices. Both educated and having completed his residency at the prestigious McGill University in Montreal QC, Canada, Dr. Kneller has received extensive training in the complexities of the heart and correcting rhythm disorders with both invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures.

Bradley Titus, MD, comes to Yakima with a medical degree from the University of Michigan School of Medicine and a residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital, in Dallas, TX. Dr. Titus specializes in the latest interventional cardiac procedures such as angioplasty, balloon valvuloplasty, and implanting stents. He trained extensively with top interventional specialists across the nation.

Dr. John Adan, MD, has been on staff Sunnyside Community Hospital, a Regional Health affiliate for three years. Dr. Adan graduated from the Queen’s University of Belfast in Northern Ireland and trained at both Boston and Yale Universities before making his way to Yakima. In his previous position, most recently with Vista Health in Fort Mohave, AZ, Dr. Adan conducted over 3600 cardiac interventions and placed over 750 pacemakers in his career.

Both Dr. Bradley Titus and Dr. John Adan are Board Certified in Interventional Cardiology, Cardiovascular Medicine, and Internal Medicine.

John P. Owens, MD, trained at the University of Utah, where he also completed his residency. Dr. Owens is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine. He provides a full range of outpatient and inpatient cardiac services for both adults and children. He is also the only cardiologist in the region who is fully focused on Yakima Valley as a board certified in Pediatric Cardiology—treating children and teens with heart disorders as well as adults with congenital anomalies. Prior to Dr. Owens joining Regional Health, children and teens often had to travel to Seattle or Portland to receive care for cardiovascular disease.

Finally, Michael D. Becker, MD, has been a member of the Sunnyside Community Hospital Cardiology team since 2015 and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Regional Health cardiology team. Graduating from Milwaukee’s Medical College of Wisconsin in 1979, Dr. Becker has been working in cardiovascular medicine for over 35 years. He is an interventional cardiologists board certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Nuclear Cardiology, and Internal Medicine. He is also certified as a National Board Medical Examiner, evaluating other cardiac physicians for board eligibility and certification.

All five cardiologists are currently accepting new patients and offering outpatient services at clinics in Yakima, Sunnyside, and Prosser. Inpatient services are provided at Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center, Sunnyside Community Hospital, and Toppenish Community Hospital.

“Our intention is to enhance our already excellent cardiovascular programs here in the Yakima Valley by recruiting physicians trained in specialties our patients often have to travel to see,” says Gallagher. “Our goal is to bring providers to the Yakima Valley, to treat patients from our local cities and towns and help them receive the life-saving cardiac care they need right here at home.”

Learn more about Regional Health Cardiovascular programs and the new Regional Health Cardiologists at Regional-Health.org.