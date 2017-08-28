Two people escape with no injury in car vs. semi collision on I-82

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire crews responded to a car vs semi truck accident near 11:30 this morning.

The first arriving engine reported a car under the semi trailer with two people inside the car. The crew quickly assessed the occupants and was able to get them out of the car with no major injuries.

Both vehicles were heading eastbound, they made contact and the car went under the trailer.

Jeff Pfaff, YFD PIO states, "These people are extremely lucky to get out with a few cuts and abrasions." "The semi truck was carrying a full load of propane that would have posed a very dangerous and hazardous problem if they would have hit the valves which could have started a fire." said Pfaff.

I-82 Eastbound had traffic backed up past Selah as the crews were working to remove the vehicle from under the truck.