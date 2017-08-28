Two people escape with no injury in car vs. semi collision on I-82Posted: Updated:
Two people escape with no injury in car vs. semi collision on I-82
Yakima Fire crews responded to a car vs semi truck accident near 11:30 this morning.More >>
Regional Health brings world-class cardiac specialists to the Yakima Valley
Yakima is known for the quality of its cardiac physicians and local cardiac care.More >>
Yakima man sentenced to 30 years in murder-for-hire case
A Yakima man will spend the next 30 years in jail after being found guilty in a murder-for-hire case.More >>
Suspect leads deputies and police on high speed chase
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who led them on a high speed chase.More >>
One dead, one injured after I-90 fire causes 4-car crash
At around 10:42 a.m., four vehicles traveling eastbound on I-90 were affected by nearby wildfire smoke and got into a four-car pileup. One person is dead.More >>
Zillah teacher encourages success with almost 400 pennants
Today was the first day of classes at Zillah High School.More >>
Public works building fire in Toppenish causes estimated $1 million in damage
This afternoon, a fire broke out at a public works building in Toppenish.More >>
Granger police chief steps down after making agreement with City
After more than a year and a half, the uncertainty and controversy surrounding Granger Police Chief Robert Perales is finally over.More >>
An emergency operations center: Yakima's new approach towards emergency preparation
It's hard to prepare for a natural disaster.More >>
Two dead after fiery crash near Naches
Highway 12 is back open at milepost 190 near Naches after an accident forced it to close for a few hours.More >>
