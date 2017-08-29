Police looking for man who grabbed teen in a Hermiston park

HERMISTON, OR - Police are still looking for a man who allegedly tried grabbing a teenage girl at a park. Officers say around 5:00 Monday night a man went up to the teen in Belt Park near the intersection of Southwest 7th St. And West Pine Ave.

He allegedly grabbed her and made a statement to lead her to believe he was trying to get her into his car. Luckily she got away unharmed and called police.

The suspect is being described as a white male, about 5'9" tall, balding, with facial hair, and tattoos on his arms. He may have been driving a dark colored Toyota Prius or something similar.

Investigators have talked with the Hermiston School District and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call HPD at (541) 567-5519.