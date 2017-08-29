Suspect arrested after trying to grab teen in Hermiston park

UPDATE 9/7:

HERMISTON, OR - A 35-year-old man is in the Umatilla County Jail after trying to grab a teenage girl near Belt Park last week.

Hermiston Police say 35-year-old Joel Cardenas confronted the 16-year-old girl while she was on a run on Aug. 29th.

Later that night officers posted the information on their Facebook page. They say it was shared 540 times and over as many as 32,000 people are believed to have seen the post.

On Thursday, Sept. 6th officers identified Cardenas and arrested him on the 900 Block of W Juniper Ave. Officers interviewed him and took him into custody fore Sexual Abuse charges.

Officers said in a statement on Facebook, "This incident was very unfortunate for the victim, witnesses, members of this department and the entire Hermiston community. The actions of Mr. Cardenas are not indicative of what Hermiston normally experiences crime-wise, as our violent crime experience historically, is lower than like-sized cities."

Officers think Mr. Cardenas may have been apart of similar incidents. If anyone has more information, or they're concerned, they should call (541)567-5519.

HERMISTON, OR - Police are still looking for a man who allegedly tried grabbing a teenage girl at a park. Officers say around 5:00 Monday night a man went up to the teen in Belt Park near the intersection of Southwest 7th St. And West Pine Ave.

He allegedly grabbed her and made a statement to lead her to believe he was trying to get her into his car. Luckily she got away unharmed and called police.

The suspect is being described as a white male, about 5'9" tall, balding, with facial hair, and tattoos on his arms. He may have been driving a dark colored Toyota Prius or something similar.

Investigators have talked with the Hermiston School District and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call HPD at (541) 567-5519.