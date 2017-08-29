Yakima police investigating after finding man with gunshot wounds

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating after a shooting in Yakima. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a home on the 200 Block of South 7th Street around 10:30 Monday night.

When officers got there they found a Hispanic man lying in the grass with several gunshot wounds. Officers did first aid until an ambulance could take him to a nearby hospital.

The man wasn't cooperative with police and his identity is still unknown. Officers also don't know the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information should call YPD at (509) 575-6200.