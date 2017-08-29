White Swan man arrested after stealing car

GLEED, WA - A 23-year-old White Swan man is in police custody after stealing a car. Someone reported their car missing from the 3300 Block of Mapleway Road around 9:30 Monday night. The victim was able to get GPS coordinates of the car using a cell phone.

Deputies used the phone to find the car on Lateral B Road and Kays Road on the Yakama Nation Reservation. They tried stopping the car, but the driver kept going reaching speeds of at least 100 miles per hour.

Eventually the driver stopped near White Swan, but got out and ran away on foot. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to find the man. Deputies say he is an enrolled Yakama Nation member so jurisdiction will be transferred to the Yakama Nation Police.

He's now facing charges for theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case should call YSO at (509) 574-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 248-9980.