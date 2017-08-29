Suspects set stolen car on fire north of Pasco

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are investigating after a stolen car was set of fire. Officers say the Nissan Quest minivan was stolen early Monday morning from the 600 Block of West Clark Street early Monday morning. The owner told police the keys weren't inside.

Officers found the car just before 11:00 Tuesday night on fire in the Clark Addition of unincorporated Franklin County just north of Pasco. The suspect parked the car on Road 36 at Quail, about a quarter-mile from the fire station.

Anyone with information should call police at (509) 545-3421.