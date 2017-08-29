City of Yakima Labor Day closures

YAKIMA, WA - Most of the City of Yakima’s services and facilities will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4. That includes City Hall, Public Works, Y-PAC, and Parks and Recreation offices.

Yakima Transit will not be running bus routes on September 4 and there will be no garbage pick-up that day by the City’s Refuse Division. As a result, garbage service will be delayed by one day throughout the city next week. Those with garbage pick-up scheduled for Friday, September 8, will instead have pick-up on Saturday, September 9.

The City’s emergency services, including police and fire, will be fully operational on Labor Day.