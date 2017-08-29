Washington state dairy workers settle lawsuit for $600,000

OUTLOOK, WA (AP) - A Yakima County Superior Court judge has given preliminary approval for a $600,000 settlement for a group of dairy workers.

The lawsuit against the DeRuyter Brothers Dairy of Outlook was filed on behalf of nearly 300 workers claiming the company failed to provide adequate meal and rest breaks and that workers were not paid for all time worked.

The workers claimed they worked at the 5,000-herd dairy nine to 12 hours a day, six days a week without rest breaks, meal periods or overtime pay.

Former dairy co-owner Genny DeRuyter did not return an email seeking comment. A worker who picked up a call to the DeRuyter Brothers Dairy, now under new ownership, said DeRuyter no longer worked at the office.