Local law enforcement ensures first day of school goes smoothly

KENNEWICK, WA - Parents, students, and teachers weren't the only ones getting ready for the first day of school. Our local police departments also had a lot of preparing to do. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spent the morning with one Kennewick police officer who says they're out in full force today.

"We got everybody out there including detectives, we got administrative staff up there, our station is pretty cleared out right now," said Officer Aaron Hamel with the Kennewick Police Department.

The station is cleared out because the streets are filled with Kennewick police officers making sure the first day of school runs smoothly for everyone.

"We want zero injuries and zero collisions today."

It takes an entire team - of not just officers, but detectives and school staff - to cover their ground.

"Canyon View, Cascade, Eastgate, Edison, Hawthorne, Ridge View, the list keeps going on," said Hamel.

And a heads up: Hamel says the busiest times of the day are between 7:00 and 9:00 in the morning and between 2 and 2:30 in the afternoon.

"So we're just kind of hoping that around the high schools and around the junior highs that everyone be patient right now for the first couple of days because it gets pretty congested for about 20 to 30 minutes at each school," said Hamel.

If you can avoid those congested areas, Hamel says it's smart to take an alternate route to get where you need to go.