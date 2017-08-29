Walla Walla detectives investigating afternoon shooting

WALLA WALLA, WA - On Tuesday at approximately 2:38 p.m., Walla Walla police officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street.

Upon arrival, everyone involved in the shooting was identified by officers, and no other persons of interest are being sought at this time.

Investigators will remain on scene into the evening hours.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.