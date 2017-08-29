WWPD releases name of man killed in possible domestic violence dispute

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police detectives continue the investigation into the shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon.

Officers found 30-year-old Daniel Earl Cason deceased at his residence in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street in Walla Walla.

WWPD is continuing to look into all aspects of the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this is encouraged to contact the police detectives at 527-4434 during business hours or through dispatch at 527-1960 after hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

WALLA WALLA, WA-- From Walla Walla PD, "Walla Walla Police Detectives continue the investigation into the shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. The incident may be Domestic Violence related and no other witnesses are being sought at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. The names of involved parties will be released when appropriate to do so."

WALLA WALLA, WA - On Tuesday at approximately 2:38 p.m., Walla Walla police officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street.

Upon arrival, everyone involved in the shooting was identified by officers, and no other persons of interest are being sought at this time.

Investigators will remain on scene into the evening hours.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.