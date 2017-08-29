Counterfeit $100 bills in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Over the last month, many businesses in Yakima have fallen prey to counterfeit $100 bills.

Police say two of the counterfeits have what appears to be Chinese characters. One fake has it on both sides, while another only has it on the back side.

Another bill says "For motion picture use only," on the front side, where it should say, "United States of America."

The police department encourages employers to educate their employees on how to spot a counterfeit. They also recommend that businesses use counterfeit detection pens.

If a business does receive a fake bill, they want clerks to pay attention to the person who used it, and then call the police department.