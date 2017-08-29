State's first case of AHD in deer confirmed in southcentral WAPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
State grant bringing change to one Kennewick elementary school
State grant bringing change to one Kennewick elementary school
It's the first day of school for many area districts, and several, including Kennewick School District, are getting creative in handling rapidly-increasing enrollment numbers.More >>
It's the first day of school for many area districts, and several, including Kennewick School District, are getting creative in handling rapidly-increasing enrollment numbers.More >>
Local law enforcement ensures first day of school goes smoothly
Local law enforcement ensures first day of school goes smoothly
Parents, students and teachers weren't the only ones getting ready for the first day of school.More >>
Parents, students and teachers weren't the only ones getting ready for the first day of school.More >>
State's first case of AHD in deer confirmed in southcentral WA
State's first case of AHD in deer confirmed in southcentral WA
For the first time in Washington, wildlife managers have found in deer a viral infection known as Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).More >>
For the first time in Washington, wildlife managers have found in deer a viral infection known as Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).More >>
Insurance rating improves for Benton County Fire District 4
Insurance rating improves for Benton County Fire District 4
Home and business owners in the unincorporated areas of Benton County Fire District 4 could see a reduction in fire insurance premiums as of September 1.More >>
Home and business owners in the unincorporated areas of Benton County Fire District 4 could see a reduction in fire insurance premiums as of September 1.More >>
Walla Walla detectives investigating afternoon shooting
Walla Walla detectives investigating afternoon shooting
On Tuesday at approximately 2:38 p.m., Walla Walla police officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street.More >>
On Tuesday at approximately 2:38 p.m., Walla Walla police officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street.More >>
Connell man accused of stabbing five-year-old niece appears in court
Connell man accused of stabbing five-year-old niece appears in court
A 32-year-old Connell man is sitting in the Franklin County Jail on a 72-hour hold for allegedly stabbing his five-year-old niece with a kitchen knife.More >>
A 32-year-old Connell man is sitting in the Franklin County Jail on a 72-hour hold for allegedly stabbing his five-year-old niece with a kitchen knife.More >>
Student RA arrested in connection with bomb threats at WSU dorm
Student RA arrested in connection with bomb threats at WSU dorm
Dozens of students were evacuated from a dormitory at Washington State University after students reported vandals had scratched several swastikas and a vague bomb threat onto the walls.More >>
Dozens of students were evacuated from a dormitory at Washington State University after students reported vandals had scratched several swastikas and a vague bomb threat onto the walls.More >>
Back To School Slideshow 2017
Back To School Slideshow 2017TRI-CITIES, WA - It's that time of year again, and kids are heading into another school year! Take a look at the back-to-school pictures all of our viewers have sent in! More >>TRI-CITIES, WA - It's that time of year again, and kids are heading into another school year! Take a look at the back-to-school pictures all of our viewers have sent in! More >>
Snake River steelhead fishing limited to catch-and-release Sept. 1; daily limit reduced on tributaries
Snake River steelhead fishing limited to catch-and-release Sept. 1; daily limit reduced on tributaries
Beginning September 1, anglers will be restricted to catch-and-release fishing on the Snake River due to an extremely low forecast of fish expected back this season.More >>
Beginning September 1, anglers will be restricted to catch-and-release fishing on the Snake River due to an extremely low forecast of fish expected back this season.More >>
Suspects set stolen car on fire north of Pasco
Suspects set stolen car on fire north of Pasco
Pasco Police are investigating after a stolen car was set of fire.More >>
Pasco Police are investigating after a stolen car was set of fire.More >>