Yakima Police investigating after finding gunshot victim

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating after finding another gunshot victim. Officers responded to the 1000 Block of North 3rd Street just before 8:00 Tuesday night.

When they got there, they found a Hispanic man in his 30's with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and trying to find a motive. Anyone with information should call police at (509)575-6200.

This is a developing story.