Shooting results in vehicle rollover near ToppenishPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Counterfeit bills in Yakima
Counterfeit bills in Yakima
Yakima's new emergency operations center
Yakima's new emergency operations center
Hometown Proud at Tieton Cider Works
Hometown Proud at Tieton Cider Works
Hometown Proud: Stop And Go Drive-In
Hometown Proud: Stop And Go Drive-In
Teacher inspires through pennants
Teacher inspires through pennants
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Shooting results in vehicle rollover near Toppenish
Shooting results in vehicle rollover near Toppenish
On August 29 at approximately 4:15 p.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported on US Highway 97 just north of Toppenish.More >>
On August 29 at approximately 4:15 p.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported on US Highway 97 just north of Toppenish.More >>
Yakima Police investigating after finding gunshot victim
Yakima Police investigating after finding gunshot victim
Yakima Police are investigating after finding another gunshot victim.More >>
Yakima Police are investigating after finding another gunshot victim.More >>
State's first case of AHD in deer confirmed in southcentral WA
State's first case of AHD in deer confirmed in southcentral WA
For the first time in Washington, wildlife managers have found in deer a viral infection known as Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).More >>
For the first time in Washington, wildlife managers have found in deer a viral infection known as Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).More >>
Counterfeit $100 bills in Yakima
Counterfeit $100 bills in Yakima
Over the last month, many businesses in Yakima have fallen prey to counterfeit $100 bills.More >>
Over the last month, many businesses in Yakima have fallen prey to counterfeit $100 bills.More >>
Washington state dairy workers settle lawsuit for $600,000
Washington state dairy workers settle lawsuit for $600,000
A Yakima County Superior Court judge has given preliminary approval for a $600,000 settlement for a group of dairy workers.More >>
A Yakima County Superior Court judge has given preliminary approval for a $600,000 settlement for a group of dairy workers.More >>
City of Yakima Labor Day closures
City of Yakima Labor Day closures
Most of the City of Yakima’s services and facilities will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4.More >>
Most of the City of Yakima’s services and facilities will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4.More >>
No estimated reopening for closed section of SR 410 due to Norse Peak Fire activity
No estimated reopening for closed section of SR 410 due to Norse Peak Fire activity
Changing fire behavior and fire activity will keep a 15-mile section of State Route 410 east of Chinook Pass closed.More >>
Changing fire behavior and fire activity will keep a 15-mile section of State Route 410 east of Chinook Pass closed.More >>
White Swan man arrested after stealing car
White Swan man arrested after stealing car
A 23-year-old White Swan man is in police custody after stealing a car.More >>
A 23-year-old White Swan man is in police custody after stealing a car.More >>
How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
TEXAS-- If you are looking for ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, here is a list we have found so far: -Red Cross: 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) or text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?campname=Harvey&campmedium=aspot -Salvation Army 1 (800) SAL-ARMY (725-2769) helpsavarmy.org or http://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/stories/Salvation-Army-Accepting-Donations-to-Help-With-Hurricane-Harvey-441754...More >>
TEXAS-- If you are looking for ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, here is a list we have found so far: -Red Cross: 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) or text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?campname=Harvey&campmedium=aspot -Salvation Army 1 (800) SAL-ARMY (725-2769) helpsavarmy.org or http://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/stories/Salvation-Army-Accepting-Donations-to-Help-With-Hurricane-Harvey-441754...More >>
Yakima police investigating after finding man with gunshot wounds
Yakima police investigating after finding man with gunshot wounds
Yakima Police are investigating after a shooting in Yakima.More >>
Yakima Police are investigating after a shooting in Yakima.More >>