Victim in Toppenish shooting and rollover accident now recovering in hospital

TOPPENISH, WA - The victim of yesterday's rollover accident on Highway 97 is recovering and expected to be okay.

One other good development - the victim is now sharing info with deputies investigating the crash and the shooting.

That wasn't the case yesterday.

The one-car crash happened north of Toppenish just after 4 p.m. Investigators say the driver is a man from the Wapato area. They are not releasing his name at this time.

Unfortunately, the motive for the shooting and suspect or suspects involved are still unknown at this time. The Yakima Sheriff's Office is asking that if you know or saw anything involving the shooting or the crash to call their office at 574-2500.

You can also call in anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or online at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.

TOPPENISH, WA - On August 29 at approximately 4:15 p.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported on US Highway 97 just north of Toppenish. When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene, it was discovered the single occupant of the vehicle had been shot multiple times.

Law enforcement officers from the Yakama Nation Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. The northbound lanes of US Highway 97 were closed and the victim was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima. The victim suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds and the vehicle was also struck several times by gunfire. The victim is a male from the Wapato area and his name is not being released at this time. The motive for the shooting and suspects are unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Personnel from the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Sheriffs Office processed the scene which required the northbound lanes of US Highway 97 to be closed for several hours. Washington State Department of Transportation also assisted with the road closure during the scene investigation. Without the seamless teamwork of all the agencies and jurisdictions involved the victim would not have received the prompt medical care he was given and the roadway would not have been re-opened in the efficient and timely fashion that it was.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.