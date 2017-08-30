One dead after 3-vehicle collision on I-182 outside of Pasco

PASCO, WA - On August 24, law enforcement responded to a three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-182 just outside Pasco city limits. One woman involved has just passed away.

41-year-old Marina Jones and passenger 41-year-old Michelle Reusser, 25-year-old Maria Alegria-Mendoza, and 25-year-old Adalberto Alfaro were all driving eastbound on I-182 near milepost 13 when Alegria-Mendoza slowed for traffic ahead. Jones and Reusser's vehicle struck Alegria-Mendoza's vehicle, and Alfaro's vehicle struck Jones and Reusser's vehicle.

Jones, Alegria-Mendoza, and Alfaro were not injured. Reusser was injured and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where she passed away at 12:50 a.m. on August 29. All were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

The cause is currently under investigation.