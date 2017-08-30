Evacuation levels for Jolly Mountain Fire lifted to Level 3; wildfire evacuation shelter open in Cle ElumPosted: Updated:
Counterfeit bills in Yakima
Yakima's new emergency operations center
Hometown Proud at Tieton Cider Works
Hometown Proud: Stop And Go Drive-In
Teacher inspires through pennants
Yakima Police investigating after finding gunshot victim
Yakima Police are investigating after finding another gunshot victim.More >>
State's first case of AHD in deer confirmed in southcentral WA
For the first time in Washington, wildlife managers have found in deer a viral infection known as Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).More >>
Counterfeit $100 bills in Yakima
Over the last month, many businesses in Yakima have fallen prey to counterfeit $100 bills.More >>
Washington state dairy workers settle lawsuit for $600,000
A Yakima County Superior Court judge has given preliminary approval for a $600,000 settlement for a group of dairy workers.More >>
City of Yakima Labor Day closures
Most of the City of Yakima’s services and facilities will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4.More >>
No estimated reopening for closed section of SR 410 due to Norse Peak Fire activity
Changing fire behavior and fire activity will keep a 15-mile section of State Route 410 east of Chinook Pass closed.More >>
White Swan man arrested after stealing car
A 23-year-old White Swan man is in police custody after stealing a car.More >>
YPD investigating Tuesday night shooting
Police are investigating back-to-back shootings in Yakima.More >>
Victim in Toppenish shooting and rollover accident now recovering in hospital
The victim of yesterday's rollover accident on Highway 97 is recovering and expected to be okay.More >>
Evacuation levels for Jolly Mountain Fire lifted to Level 3; wildfire evacuation shelter open in Cle Elum
At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, the American Red Cross will open a wildfire evacuation shelter in Cle Elum, WA for evacuees of the Jolly Mountain Fire.More >>
