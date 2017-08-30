Evacuation levels for Jolly Mountain Fire lifted to Level 3; wildfire evacuation shelter open in Cle Elum

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center has elevated evacuation levels in the Middle Fork Teanaway area to a Level 3 “GO NOW” due to increased activity of the Jolly Mountain Fire. The fire has now moved southeast over Yellow Hill.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently notifying residences in the Middle Fork Teanaway and North Fork Teanaway of this advisory. This encompasses all of Middle Fork Teanaway Road, Middle Fork Lane, Teanaway Triangle Road, Logan Road, Boondoggle Road, Sandy Ridge Road, Wagon Wheel Road, Spoke Lane, Hub Lane, North Fork Teanaway Road, Upland Road, Larch Road and North Fork Ranch Road.

There are now 154 primary and secondary residences in the Level 3 evacuation area.

Under the Level 3 notice, you are advised to leave now due to immediate fire danger. Load your family and pets into your vehicle and GO NOW. Residents need to be prepared for an extended evacuation period. Law enforcement officials advise there will be no further warnings.

Teanaway Road is now closed at the intersection of West Fork and North Fork Roads.

Residents needing to retrieve necessary items (animals, medicines, etc.) from the Level 3 evacuation area need to contact the EOC at (509) 933-8305 before going to the roadblock.

The Red Cross shelter will be open at the Putnam Centennial Center, 719 E. 3rd Street, Cle Elum, for any evacuees needing a place to stay. Anyone needing evacuation assistance for animals or livestock can call the EOC for animal shelter information.

For anyone considering recreation in the Teanaway area, please contact Forest Service before heading out, as the recent fire activity has prompted additional forest closures in the Cle Elum Ranger District. More information on these closures can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/okawen/alerts-notices/?aid=42801.

Stay informed on evacuations and general fire information with the following resources:



Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center: (509) 933-8305



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kittitas-County-Sheriff- 580139428811803/



Jolly Mountain Fire Information: (509) 596-2423



Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/news/5496//



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jollymountainfireinfo/

------------------------------------------------

CLE ELUM, WA - At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, the American Red Cross will open a wildfire evacuation shelter in Cle Elum, WA for evacuees of the Jolly Mountain Fire. Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can go to:

Red Cross Evacuation Shelter (OPEN AT 4:30 PM)

Putnam Centennial Center (Senior Center)

719 E. 3rd St

Cle Elum, WA

Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP People should download the free Red Cross Emergency App to receive emergency alerts and information about what to do in case of tornadoes, flooding and other disasters, as well as locations of shelters. The App also includes emergency first aid information and a Family Safe feature which allows people to instantly see if loved ones are okay. The free Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.