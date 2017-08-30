One hospital now has a concussion eye test for kids

WASHINGTON - Research is underway at Shriner's Hospital, using cutting-edge hardware to help parents know when their kids can return to the classroom and the playing field if they have suffered a concussion.

And the new technology focuses on your eyes.

Kids place their chin in the head mount, then take a 20-second painless test that tracks their eyes' saccade pattern, which is a certain movement.

The Shriner's Hospital is the only place in the bay area where eye link is available. They acquired a neuro-sensory integrator which also works with the eyes.

"We are trying to integrate more and more vision therapy," said Shriner's Medical Rehab Director, Dr. Richard Radecki, "because about 90 percent of people with concussion or mild brain injuries have abnormalities in sight."

Typically, the impact assessment test is standard, but it leaves room for error. Eye link takes the thinking out of the concussion test.

Dr. Radecki says eye link will help determine when it's safe for a child to return to learning or the playing field, and that information is crucial to concussion recovery.