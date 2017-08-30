How school zones are decided with safety in mindPosted: Updated:
How school zones are decided with safety in mind
With school officially back in session, school zones are also back in effect, so remember to slow down when you see those flashing lights.More >>
Statewide group bands together to lay unclaimed veteran remains to rest
If you've never heard of the 'Missing In America Project' (MIAP), it's an organization who takes unclaimed remains of veterans.More >>
WWPD releases name of man killed in possible domestic violence dispute
On Tuesday at approximately 2:38 p.m., Walla Walla police officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street.More >>
How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
TEXAS-- If you are looking for ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, here is a list we have found so far: -Red Cross: 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) or text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?campname=Harvey&campmedium=aspot -Salvation Army 1 (800) SAL-ARMY (725-2769) helpsavarmy.org or http://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/stories/Salvation-Army-Accepting-Donations-to-Help-With-Hurricane-Harvey-441754...More >>
One dead after 3-vehicle collision on I-182 outside of Pasco
On August 24, law enforcement responded to a three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-182 just outside Pasco city limits. One woman involved has just passed away.More >>
State grant bringing change to one Kennewick elementary school
It's the first day of school for many area districts, and several, including Kennewick School District, are getting creative in handling rapidly-increasing enrollment numbers.More >>
Local law enforcement ensures first day of school goes smoothly
Parents, students and teachers weren't the only ones getting ready for the first day of school.More >>
State's first case of AHD in deer confirmed in southcentral WA
For the first time in Washington, wildlife managers have found in deer a viral infection known as Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).More >>
Insurance rating improves for Benton County Fire District 4
Home and business owners in the unincorporated areas of Benton County Fire District 4 could see a reduction in fire insurance premiums as of September 1.More >>
Connell man accused of stabbing five-year-old niece appears in court
A 32-year-old Connell man is sitting in the Franklin County Jail on a 72-hour hold for allegedly stabbing his five-year-old niece with a kitchen knife.More >>
