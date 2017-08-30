18-year-old suspect in shooting makes preliminary court appearance

9-12-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - The 18-year-old suspect in the shooting of 36-year-old Jose Arrendondo made his preliminary appearance in court yesterday.

18-year-old Nolberto Gonzalez was arrested over the weekend as the suspected shooter. Gonzalez is currently facing charges of attempted first degree murder and first degree assault. He is being held on $750,000 bond.

Gonzalez will be back in court in two weeks for his arraignment.

YPD says both men have gang ties but it's unclear what caused the shooting.

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating back-to-back shootings in Yakima. This latest case of violence happened right across the street from an elementary school. Thankfully, the shooting didn't occur during school hours.

Just before 8 p.m. last night, someone called 911 about the shooting on 3rd Street near J Street. Officers arrived to find the victim, 36-year-old Jose Arredondo, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to be okay.

According to witnesses, Arrendondo may have been involved in a fight with multiple people when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. But right now, he is not cooperating with the investigation at this point.

YPD is also trying to figure out if last night's shooting has any connection to another shooting on Monday night just a mile and a half away on 7th Street.

if you know anything about either of these shootings, call YPD at 575-6200.