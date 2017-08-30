YPD investigating Tuesday night shooting

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating back-to-back shootings in Yakima. This latest case of violence happened right across the street from an elementary school. Thankfully, the shooting didn't occur during school hours.

Just before 8 p.m. last night, someone called 911 about the shooting on 3rd Street near J Street. Officers arrived to find the victim, 36-year-old Jose Arredondo, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to be okay.

According to witnesses, Arrendondo may have been involved in a fight with multiple people when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. But right now, he is not cooperating with the investigation at this point.

YPD is also trying to figure out if last night's shooting has any connection to another shooting on Monday night just a mile and a half away on 7th Street.

if you know anything about either of these shootings, call YPD at 575-6200.