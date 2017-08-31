WSU Tri-Cities' New Student Union Building Aims to Build On Campus Life

RICHLAND, WA-- A new student union building on WSU Tri-Cities' campus is open and ready for students!

Staff and students at WSU Tri-Cities say the school wants campus life to feel less like simply driving to class, getting in your car and driving home. And to be able to do that, they say they needed the facilities to help promote that vibe...

A WSU official said Thursday the Student Union Building is the first building on campus aimed at catering to the students instead of staff and administration, and members of student government on campus agree this is a step in the right direction in making their campus feel like an actual campus.

"We're trying to do a lot of events here to keep students on campus," said student body vice president Zachary Harper, "so they don't feel like they're just going to school here and then leaving. We really want them to feel like they're on a campus, because they are a part of WSU, so we don't want them to feel like it's a lesser experience just because it's a different campus."

Until this building was built, student government at WSU Tri-Cities didn't have a window or anything open for the general student body to interact with student leaders, so they say the new building is key to providing that access for students who have questions or concerns on campus.

The public can go check out the finished Student Union Building at its grand opening September 14th at 3:00 p.m. on the WSU Tri-Cities campus.