Central Washington State Fair Searching For Calliope Player

We are just three weeks away from opening day of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, but before we get too giddy about the food or the rides the fair actually needs your help this year.

Fair officials are looking for someone who can play the calliope.

If you don't know what this is -- don't worry, did we.

A calliope is like an organ but with the notes are produced by steam whistles. They're used mostly on showboats and traveling fairs.

The calliope that's going to be used at this year's Central Washington State Fair once belonged to a man named Jeff Webber. Turns out he played it for many years at the fair on a wagon. Now, it's on display at the Yakima Valley Museum.

Central Washington Fair Association employees are hoping to find someone to play it this year to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Central Washington State Fair. Especially for the younger kids who've likely never heard it before in their life.

"That's what we hope to have at a fair is those kids experience something they would not normally hear or see or even taste at the fair. So this is just one more thing to add to that experience coming to the fair," said Greg Stewart, President & General Manager of the Central Washington Fair Association.

Don't let the size of the calliope fool you, Stewart says the music is not only really loud, it will carry all over the fairgrounds.

If know how to play the calliope, or know someone out there who does, you can call the fair office at (509)248-7160.

Time is running out to find someone. The fair opens on Friday, September 22nd.