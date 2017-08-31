Department of Energy and CHPRC Fined $16,000 for Failing to Inspect White PowderPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Department of Energy and CHPRC Fined $16,000 for Failing to Inspect White Powder
Department of Energy and CHPRC Fined $16,000 for Failing to Inspect White PowderRICHLAND, WA-- The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the Department of Energy and a Hanford contractor $16,000 for failing to identify a white powder on the floor of the PUREX Plutonium Production Plant. According to the Department of Ecology, the fine was handed down because according to Ecology, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company (CHPRC) has known about the white powder for more than two years and still hasn't done anything to identify what it is. The substance is insi...More >>RICHLAND, WA-- The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the Department of Energy and a Hanford contractor $16,000 for failing to identify a white powder on the floor of the PUREX Plutonium Production Plant. According to the Department of Ecology, the fine was handed down because according to Ecology, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company (CHPRC) has known about the white powder for more than two years and still hasn't done anything to identify what it is. The substance is insi...More >>
WSU Tri-Cities' New Student Union Building Aims to Build On Campus Life
WSU Tri-Cities' New Student Union Building Aims to Build On Campus LifeRICHLAND, WA-- A new student union building on WSU Tri-Cities' campus is open and ready for students! Staff and students at WSU Tri-Cities say the school wants campus life to feel less like simply driving to class, getting in your car and driving home. And to be able to do that, they say they needed the facilities to help promote that vibe... A WSU official said Thursday the Student Union Building is the first building on campus aimed at catering to the students instead of staff and...More >>RICHLAND, WA-- A new student union building on WSU Tri-Cities' campus is open and ready for students! Staff and students at WSU Tri-Cities say the school wants campus life to feel less like simply driving to class, getting in your car and driving home. And to be able to do that, they say they needed the facilities to help promote that vibe... A WSU official said Thursday the Student Union Building is the first building on campus aimed at catering to the students instead of staff and...More >>
Throwback Thursday: Hidden history below Richland City Hall
Throwback Thursday: Hidden history below Richland City Hall
Below Richland City Hall is one of the most interesting storage spaces you'll likely ever find: an old jail cell block.More >>
Below Richland City Hall is one of the most interesting storage spaces you'll likely ever find: an old jail cell block.More >>
How school zones are decided with safety in mind
How school zones are decided with safety in mind
With school officially back in session, school zones are also back in effect, so remember to slow down when you see those flashing lights.More >>
With school officially back in session, school zones are also back in effect, so remember to slow down when you see those flashing lights.More >>
Statewide group bands together to lay unclaimed veteran remains to rest
Statewide group bands together to lay unclaimed veteran remains to rest
If you've never heard of the 'Missing In America Project' (MIAP), it's an organization who takes unclaimed remains of veterans.More >>
If you've never heard of the 'Missing In America Project' (MIAP), it's an organization who takes unclaimed remains of veterans.More >>
WWPD releases name of man killed in possible domestic violence dispute
WWPD releases name of man killed in possible domestic violence dispute
On Tuesday at approximately 2:38 p.m., Walla Walla police officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street.More >>
On Tuesday at approximately 2:38 p.m., Walla Walla police officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street.More >>
How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
TEXAS-- If you are looking for ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, here is a list we have found so far: -Red Cross: 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) or text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?campname=Harvey&campmedium=aspot -Salvation Army 1 (800) SAL-ARMY (725-2769) helpsavarmy.org or http://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/stories/Salvation-Army-Accepting-Donations-to-Help-With-Hurricane-Harvey-441754...More >>
TEXAS-- If you are looking for ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, here is a list we have found so far: -Red Cross: 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) or text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?campname=Harvey&campmedium=aspot -Salvation Army 1 (800) SAL-ARMY (725-2769) helpsavarmy.org or http://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/stories/Salvation-Army-Accepting-Donations-to-Help-With-Hurricane-Harvey-441754...More >>
One dead after 3-vehicle collision on I-182 outside of Pasco
One dead after 3-vehicle collision on I-182 outside of Pasco
On August 24, law enforcement responded to a three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-182 just outside Pasco city limits. One woman involved has just passed away.More >>
On August 24, law enforcement responded to a three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-182 just outside Pasco city limits. One woman involved has just passed away.More >>
State grant bringing change to one Kennewick elementary school
State grant bringing change to one Kennewick elementary school
It's the first day of school for many area districts, and several, including Kennewick School District, are getting creative in handling rapidly-increasing enrollment numbers.More >>
It's the first day of school for many area districts, and several, including Kennewick School District, are getting creative in handling rapidly-increasing enrollment numbers.More >>
Local law enforcement ensures first day of school goes smoothly
Local law enforcement ensures first day of school goes smoothly
Parents, students and teachers weren't the only ones getting ready for the first day of school.More >>
Parents, students and teachers weren't the only ones getting ready for the first day of school.More >>