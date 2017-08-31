Local organizations work together to employee more than 100 youth

YAKIMA COUNTY - The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Northwest Community Action Center are impacting teens and young adults in our community. The two organizations are helping more than 100 youth, who face education and employment obstacles land a job.

"it is a fantastic example of a community coming together to help achieve the educational and employment goals for the youth in our community," said Mike Parry employment and training case manager.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Youth Employment Program helps youth ages 16 to 24. Jobs are tailored for teens and young adults and range from construction to medical. The most important benefit of this program is being able to pursue a higher education.

"This is an excellent opportunity for youth in the valley to earn their GEDs and for those who are already earning their GEDs to get assistance to continue and finish," said Parry.

People interested in applying can visit or contact one of the Work Source agencies in Yakima or Kittitas County. They can also visit their website http://www.ncactopp.org/roster.php

Yakima Work Source: (509) 910-9975

Ellensburg Work Source: (509) 962-8098

Sunnyside Work Source: (509) 314-1774

Toppenish Work source/NCAC: (509) 439-5490

