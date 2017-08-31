Stage 1 Burn Ban Declared In Yakima County

Wildfires burning in Washington and down in Oregon are creating a ton of smoke across the Yakima Valley. If you're in Yakima County for the Labor Day weekend and had plans to start a camp fire, those will have to change.

Early Thursday morning, the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency put a stage 1 burn ban in place for all Yakima County.

That means all outdoor and agriculture burning is prohibited and any violations could result in a fine.

The smoke we've been seeing here in the valley this week is coming from multiple fires including the Norse Peak fire along Highway 410 and the Jolly Mountain fire out by Cle Elum.

The sky in Yakima was relatively clear all day Thursday but officials say their projections are showing air quality conditions will be getting worse throughout the weekend.

"We wanted to get ahead of the game a little bit by calling the burn ban just so that way people can realize that we're in a tough situation right now with the wildfire smoke. It can come from almost any direction just depending on which way the wind blows," said Mark Edler, Executive Division Supervisor for the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency.

The stage 1 burn ban is in effect until further notice but could change at any time.

The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency says there will be a wind shift early tomorrow morning which will bring in some different smoke into the valley.

For the latest on the burn ban, the air quality, and to see where the smoke is coming from you can visit www.yakimacleanair.org.