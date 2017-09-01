For the third year, CBC offers Spanish Medical Interpreter Program

PASCO, WA - In just a few weeks, classes at Columbia Basin College will begin. For the third consecutive year, the college will be offering the Spanish Medical Interpreter Program.

The program kicked off in 2015, starting with only 20 applicants. Since then, it has increased to 50 applicants this year. CBC is the only college in the area that offers an interpreter program.

It only takes six months of learning the fundamentals to become a certified interpreter. Students go through a level of classes where they learn and practice medical terminology and ethics.

The program prepares them for the state and national medical interpreter certification. There are many people in the community that don't speak English, and are in need of help during medical visits.

”There really wasn't another training program," said Sharon Yadidia, professor of Spanish Medical Interpretation. "People were going and taking the tests and not always being successful, and we decided that we would create this program to train them, so they can go and take the test with the skills and terminology that they need to be successful."

The number of applicants has increased, and Yadidia says its because many people find the career to be very flexible and well-paid. The only requirement is that you must be dominant in both English and Spanish.

There's still time to apply to the program, so if you're interested you can apply at www.columbiabasin.edu/SpanishMed or call (509) 544-4914.