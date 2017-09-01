Newhouse urges Speaker Ryan to support DACA fix

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) joined Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and House colleagues in a letter urging Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for a legislative solution to give certainty to beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

"Any decision to end the DACA program would not merely be a disappointment, but a major setback for the young people I know who were brought here as children through no fault of their own,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I have listened to their stories, and these young people are struggling as their futures here seem in doubt. I will continue to work to protect Dreamers. It is my priority in Congress to give these young people certainty."

In addition to Reps. McSally and Newhouse, the letter was signed by Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), Jeff Denham (R-CA), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), John Faso (R-NY), Dave Reichert (R-WA), Scott Taylor (R-VA), and David Valadao (R-CA).

The text of the letter to Speaker Ryan follows:

The Honorable Paul D. Ryan

Speaker of the House

H-232, United States Capitol

Washington, DC 20515

Dear Mr. Speaker,

As you are aware, due to potential legal action being led by Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton and attorneys general from nine other states, President Trump is currently facing a September 5 deadline to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Created in 2012 by President Barack Obama, the DACA program provides prosecutorial discretion to defer removal action against people who entered the United States illegally as children.

Since its inception, the federal government has approved approximately 795,000 initial DACA applications and 924,000 renewals. DACA recipients have contributed both to the U.S. economy and our society. Since being approved for DACA status, an overwhelming majority of these individuals have enrolled in school or found employment. Most have also increased their average earnings and many have served in the military, opened businesses or purchased homes.

We did not support the way that President Obama established this program and usurped Congressional law making authority. However, these individuals have come forward and provided the federal government with their personal information and biometrics. It would be wrong to go back on our word and subject these individuals to deportation.

In February, President Trump stated that DACA recipients are “incredible kids” and that he was going to “deal with DACA with heart.” We are encouraged by previous statements made by the White House. Regardless, these individuals’ status in the United States should not be left to the political winds of different administrations that come to power. Congress has a responsibility and a duty to address this problem legislatively and was robbed of the opportunity to do so when President Obama issued his June 2012 memorandum. We are willing and ready to find a solution no matter what action is taken by President Trump in the coming days and encourage you to work with us as soon as possible to do so.