Bon Voyage 2018 Travel Programs Presentation

Bon Voyage 2018 Travel Programs PresentationPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Ozone study causes concern for local scientists
Ozone study causes concern for local scientists
It's been more than a year in the making - an ozone study that's causing a lot of concern and confusion for local scientists.More >>
It's been more than a year in the making - an ozone study that's causing a lot of concern and confusion for local scientists.More >>
Pasco students transition to new "Cloud" computer system
Pasco students transition to new "Cloud" computer system
The Pasco School District has established a new computer system known as "Cloud."More >>
The Pasco School District has established a new computer system known as "Cloud."More >>
Walla Walla Army Corps heading down to help with Hurricane Harvey
Walla Walla Army Corps heading down to help with Hurricane Harvey
We've been following the path of Hurricane Harvey, and now local agencies have been deployed to Texas to help out.More >>
We've been following the path of Hurricane Harvey, and now local agencies have been deployed to Texas to help out.More >>
Annual life jacket drive sends important message, keep's little girl's memory alive
Annual life jacket drive sends important message, keep's little girl's memory alive
Daya Cuillier has kept her two year old niece's memory alive by hosting a life jacket drive for the past nine years.More >>
Daya Cuillier has kept her two year old niece's memory alive by hosting a life jacket drive for the past nine years.More >>
Pendleton teacher who won grant to buy food truck says it's a dream come true
Pendleton teacher who won grant to buy food truck says it's a dream come true
Have you ever dreamed what you would do with $100,000?More >>
Have you ever dreamed what you would do with $100,000?More >>
For the third year, CBC offers Spanish Medical Interpreter Program
For the third year, CBC offers Spanish Medical Interpreter Program
In just a few weeks, classes at Columbia Basin College will begin.More >>
In just a few weeks, classes at Columbia Basin College will begin.More >>
Homeowner upset, but positive after road rage incident damages her home
Homeowner upset, but positive after road rage incident damages her home
Two men are in jail after a road rage incident Tuesday night that led to one car crashing into a historic home.More >>
Two men are in jail after a road rage incident Tuesday night that led to one car crashing into a historic home.More >>
Department of Energy and CHPRC Fined $16,000 for Failing to Inspect White Powder
Department of Energy and CHPRC Fined $16,000 for Failing to Inspect White Powder
RICHLAND, WA-- The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the Department of Energy and a Hanford contractor $16,000 for failing to identify a white powder on the floor of the PUREX Plutonium Production Plant. According to the Department of Ecology, the fine was handed down because according to Ecology, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company (CHPRC) has known about the white powder for more than two years and still hasn't done anything to identify what it is. The substance is insi...More >>
RICHLAND, WA-- The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the Department of Energy and a Hanford contractor $16,000 for failing to identify a white powder on the floor of the PUREX Plutonium Production Plant. According to the Department of Ecology, the fine was handed down because according to Ecology, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company (CHPRC) has known about the white powder for more than two years and still hasn't done anything to identify what it is. The substance is insi...More >>
Central Washington State Fair Searching For Calliope Player
Central Washington State Fair Searching For Calliope Player
We are just three weeks away from opening day of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, but before we get too giddy about the food or the rides the fair actually needs your help this year.More >>
We are just three weeks away from opening day of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, but before we get too giddy about the food or the rides the fair actually needs your help this year.More >>
WSU Tri-Cities' New Student Union Building Aims to Build On Campus Life
WSU Tri-Cities' New Student Union Building Aims to Build On Campus LifeRICHLAND, WA-- A new student union building on WSU Tri-Cities' campus is open and ready for students! Staff and students at WSU Tri-Cities say the school wants campus life to feel less like simply driving to class, getting in your car and driving home. And to be able to do that, they say they needed the facilities to help promote that vibe... A WSU official said Thursday the Student Union Building is the first building on campus aimed at catering to the students instead of staff and...More >>RICHLAND, WA-- A new student union building on WSU Tri-Cities' campus is open and ready for students! Staff and students at WSU Tri-Cities say the school wants campus life to feel less like simply driving to class, getting in your car and driving home. And to be able to do that, they say they needed the facilities to help promote that vibe... A WSU official said Thursday the Student Union Building is the first building on campus aimed at catering to the students instead of staff and...More >>