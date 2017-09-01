Yakima's First Yoga Festival!

Yakima, Washington - September, 1 2017 - Renu Hot Yoga is excited to host Yakima's First Annual Yoga Festival! With a 5k run/walk, a yoga class, and local business vendors with a health emphasis, this event is sure to encourage and help facilitate healthy living in the Yakima Valley. The owners of Renu, Teliah Gienger and Kennedy Wilkinson, love seeing the health community grow and expand in Yakima and are excited to push it further with this NEW annual event.



Here are the details of the event:

Location: Franklin Park

Date: September 23rd

Time: 9am-12pm – Registration at 8am

Tickets: $25 a person - a portion of each ticket is being donated to WARN(Washington Anti-Trafficking Response Network)

Purchase at: renuhotyoga.com



"We are just so excited to have the opportunity to create this event and hopefully put it on in the future. The businesses that are sponsoring and donating raffle ticket items have the same vision as Renu, which is to create and facilitate health focused events, growing awareness of healthy living in our community. There are so many businesses, gyms, and yoga studios popping up in our community, calling the people of Yakima to live a healthy life for themselves and their families and we're just honored to be apart of that." says owner, Teliah Gienger about the upcoming event.



Join Renu Hot Yoga in Yakima's First Annual Yoga Festival on September 23rd, 2017! For only $25 a ticket and with the location in Franklin Park, it's a great event to take the entire family to. Run/Walk a 5k, take a yoga class, visit the vendor tables and together let's continue to focus on healthy living in the Yakima Valley!



Teliah Gienger and Kennedy Wilkinson opened doors of Renú Hot Yoga in February 2015. From that day, Renú has been dedicated to bringing the best instructors and a modern facility to Yakima, Washington. “We are in business to see the lives of every person who walks through our doors change, through the practice of yoga and the relationships created here. Our intention is to assist students in the development of their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being from the moment you walk in. We firmly believe in first impressions; promising that you will be greeted with a friendly smile and feel right at home when welcomed by our instructors. Knowing that every student’s body is different, our instructors will provide knowledge and help guide your practice while being aware of your specific needs.” The Renú Hot Yoga studio is a safe place where yogis of all levels can come together and grow.