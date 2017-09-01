Walla Walla Army Corps heading down to help with Hurricane Harvey

WALLA WALLA, WA - We've been following the path of Hurricane Harvey, and now local agencies have been deployed to Texas to help out.

Eleven Walla Walla Army Corps of Engineers staff members responded at FEMA's request and are going down in groups.

The rain from Harvey has moved out of Texas now, but the water is not gone. Today, the mayor of Houston warned some neighborhoods could continue to see flood levels climb for up to 15 days.

That's why this week, the district headquarters in Walla Walla sent a hydrology and hydraulics branch engineer to Dallas to support the Corps Southwestern Division as a water management expert.

Other Walla Walla deployees are at Randolph Air Force Base near San Antonio where they held a joint training exercise at the Fort Worth Federal Center to help prepare for hurricane season.

Using generators provided by FEMA, the Army Corps is responsible for helping to restore power to critical facilities, including hospitals and fire stations.

"It is critical that we get the life help and safety aspects back up, powered, and running," said Major French Pope with the Corps, "getting power to those hospitals, to the fire stations, waste water treatment facilities as well as power generation facilities. those are all critical to sustaining life to the area."

These FEMA trailers are the first to respond to the Texas and Louisiana coast, and they're already full of food, water, cots, and blankets. The supplies include about 250,000 meals, 77,000 liters of water, and 4,000 tarps.

The Walla Walla team members agreed to be in an on-call status, meaning they're ready to deploy on short notice and they are directly supporting FEMA staging areas and operations centers.