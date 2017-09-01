Pasco students transition to new "Cloud" computer system

PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District has established a new computer system known as "Cloud."

In August, around 250 teachers from the district took part in a conference to train on and get the know the new system before the school year started, meaning that now, as reporter Estreyita Rosales found out, students at many Pasco schools will have access to the "Cloud-based" system. This means that students will have access to their school work at anytime of the day, and anywhere. The new system was brought up by the Pasco School District after they purchased 4,000 computers to test out this year.

This new change took many years for it to become a reality...since they had a long planning of infrastructure investments. But what exactly is this new transition?

"We took all of everyone's personal storage...so the staff and students, and we migrated that all into one drive which is part of Microsoft's Cloud-based environment," said Mark Garrett, executive director of Information Systems.

Garrett says that the new system was created for three reasons.

"Where you can reduce the amount of storage on student devices or laptops and that allows you to buy less expensive devices, and then also you need less hardware in your data center."

Most of the curriculum adopted by PSD consists of the use of technology, which will eventually help students for the future.

"So just that greater use of technology in the classroom...I think it's going to prep students a lot better for when they transition into the workforce."

The goal is to distribute the computers to middle schools and high schools in the area.

As December or January approach, the school district plans on purchasing more computers to implement the Cloud-based system in elementary schools as well.