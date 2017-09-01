Local group wants to protect endangered bull trout in NachesPosted: Updated:
Local group protecting endangered fish species
Counterfeit bills in Yakima
Yakima's new emergency operations center
Hometown Proud at Tieton Cider Works
Hometown Proud: Stop And Go Drive-In
Stage 1 Burn Ban Declared In Yakima County
If you're in Yakima County for the Labor Day weekend and had plans to start a camp fire, those will have to change.
Local organizations work together to employee more than 100 youth
Central Washington State Fair Searching For Calliope Player
We are just three weeks away from opening day of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, but before we get too giddy about the food or the rides the fair actually needs your help this year.
YPD investigating Tuesday night shooting
Police are investigating back-to-back shootings in Yakima.
Victim in Toppenish shooting and rollover accident now recovering in hospital
The victim of yesterday's rollover accident on Highway 97 is recovering and expected to be okay.
Evacuation levels for Jolly Mountain Fire lifted to Level 3; wildfire evacuation shelter open in Cle Elum
At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, the American Red Cross will open a wildfire evacuation shelter in Cle Elum, WA for evacuees of the Jolly Mountain Fire.
Yakima Police investigating after finding gunshot victim
Yakima Police are investigating after finding another gunshot victim.
State's first case of AHD in deer confirmed in southcentral WA
For the first time in Washington, wildlife managers have found in deer a viral infection known as Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).
Local group wants to protect endangered bull trout in Naches
This Labor Day Weekend, many will visit some very popular lakes in Naches.
How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
TEXAS-- If you are looking for ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, here is a list we have found so far: -Red Cross: 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) or text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?campname=Harvey&campmedium=aspot -Salvation Army 1 (800) SAL-ARMY (725-2769) helpsavarmy.org or http://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/stories/Salvation-Army-Accepting-Donations-to-Help-With-Hurricane-Harvey-441754...
