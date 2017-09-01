Get paid to scare people: The Scaregrounds is hiring actors

KENNEWICK, WA - Although we just started September, we're still getting closer and closer to October and the opening of The Scaregrounds in Kennewick.

Even though Halloween is still over a month away, organizers are already starting to get ready by hiring their actors.

When you go to haunted attractions, you usually don't think about how those scary clowns or zombies got their jobs...you're too busy being scared. But yesterday, reporter Karly Tinsley got to sit in on their auditions.

"It can get a little awkward sometimes, but for the most part they're really good," said Greg Delange, manager of Scaregrounds 2017. "Some of them are dressed up...they chose to bring their own costumes which isn't a requirement."

This year will offer new attractions, cheaper prices, and of course...lots of scares.

If you would like to be a part of the fun, there will be another round of auditions on September 14. All you have to do is go to their website, fill out an application, and show up.

"We have about 40 openings for haunters, and maybe about 8 openings for security people," said Delange.